Nosek (undisclosed) recorded two PIM during 10:33 in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Flames.

Nosek's biggest knock has been his minus-14 rating through 18 games, but he remarkably stayed at an even plus-minus despite being torched by the Flames. With just two points in 19 outings, Nosek isn't a viable fantasy option.

