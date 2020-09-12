Nosek (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's Game 4 versus the Stars, per the NHL's official media site.
Nosek was considered doubtful heading into this pivotal contest, and he's officially been ruled out. Nick Cousins is expected to re-enter the lineup in Nosek's place Saturday.
