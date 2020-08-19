Nosek (undisclosed) didn't skate in warmups and will not play in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blackhawks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
This is Nosek's third consecutive absence after he suffered an injury in Game 2. The Czech forward will try to heal up in time for a potential Game 6 on Thursday if the Golden Knights can't close out the series Tuesday.
