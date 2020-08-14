Nosek underwent treatment for his undisclosed injury Friday and will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's Game 3 clash with Chicago, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Nosek managed to register a goal in just 9:23 of ice time before being forced out of Thursday's Game 2 with his undisclosed injury. With Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) also banged up, the Knights may be forced to turn to Gage Quinney, Reid Duke or Peyton Krebs for a spot on the fourth line Saturday.