Nosek (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't play in Thursday's game against Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Nosek came into the contest deemed a game-time decision after leaving Game 2 with an undisclosed injury. The 28-year-old has yet to have his injury specified, and has gone pointless through the first two games of the series. Nosek will get another opportunity to return to the lineup for Saturday's Game 4.