Tatar found the back of the net in Tuesday's 4-1 home win over the Canucks.

This was the Czech's second goal and third point since coming over from Detroit at the trade deadline. It seems that Tatar's had difficulty fitting into the overall scheme run by coach Gerard Gallant, particularly when it comes to line defense. He's skated to a rating at minus-2 or worse in three games for Vegas; a guy like Tatar certainly has the wheels to thrive in this up-tempo offense, so it's probably only a matter of him becoming more familiar with the tendencies of his linemates in the top six. Be patient with Hot Sauce.