Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar: Converts in Game 2 victory
Tatar opened the scoring for Vegas in its 3-1 road win over Winnipeg in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Monday.
Tatar, who's been a frequent spectator in these playoffs, initially misfired from close range but he quickly gathered himself following the miscue and made good on the second chance. You can bet that Vegas coach Gerard Gallant is aware that his team has lost only once in the five times that Hot Sauce has taken to the ice in the 2018 postseason, but David Perron being under the weather and missing this latest game was likely the primary reason why Tatar played.
