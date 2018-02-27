Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar: Expected to debut with Vegas on Tuesday
Tatar is slated to make his Golden Knights debut in Tuesday's game against the Kings, NHL.com reports.
Vegas offered Detroit a deal that it couldn't refuse, ultimately packing a trio of early-round drafts for Tatar, who posted 16 goals and 12 assists -- including 11 power-play points -- through 62 games for a team that's bound to miss the playoffs for the second straight season. It appears that Tatar will be centered on the third line by Cody Eakin and opposite Alex Tuch. Hot Sauce moves from an offense ranked 26th to one situated second overall in goals per game (3.47), so he could turn out to be a gem in the final stretch of the fantasy season.
