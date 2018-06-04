Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar: Expected to play Monday
Tatar is slated to rejoin the Golden Knights' lineup for Monday's Game 4 matchup with Washington, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.
With David Perron struggling and Vegas have dropped its last two contests, it looks like coach Gerard Gallant wants to insert some fresh legs into the lineup. The 26-year-old Tatar has only appeared in six of the Golden Knights' 18 postseason contests; however, five of those have been victories. In addition to taking Perron's spot on the second line, Tatar is expected to join the second power-play unit.
