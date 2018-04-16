Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar: Healthy scratch Sunday
Tatar was a healthy scratch during Sunday's Game 3 tilt with Los Angeles, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Although Tatar has skated in each of the 22 games since Vegas acquired him at the deadline, he's been relatively cold lately only notching a goal and an assist in his last 10 contests, and he'll take a seat as David Perron returns to the lineup. It's unlikely his stay in the press box will last for long, but with Vegas having plenty of forward depth along the wings, his position in the lineup will certainly be worth monitoring in the future.
