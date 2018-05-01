Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar: Quiet in series debut
Tatar registered one empty shot over 12:57 of ice time against the Sharks in Game 3 of the conference semifinals Monday, as the Golden Knights won 4-3 in overtime.
After watching the last four games from the press box, dating back to the conference quarterfinals versus the Kings, Tatar was deployed on the third line in this huge road win. The ex-Red Wing didn't make much of an impact, though he did bust out on the rush for a key scoring chance in the overtime frame. It'll be interesting to see if he draws into Game 4 if for no other reason than being included in the latest victory.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar: Brushes twine in commanding win•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar: Scores first goal with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar: Expected to debut with Vegas on Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar: Traded to Vegas•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Tatar: Likely to suit up•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...