Tatar registered one empty shot over 12:57 of ice time against the Sharks in Game 3 of the conference semifinals Monday, as the Golden Knights won 4-3 in overtime.

After watching the last four games from the press box, dating back to the conference quarterfinals versus the Kings, Tatar was deployed on the third line in this huge road win. The ex-Red Wing didn't make much of an impact, though he did bust out on the rush for a key scoring chance in the overtime frame. It'll be interesting to see if he draws into Game 4 if for no other reason than being included in the latest victory.