Tatar pocketed his first goal as a Golden Knight on Sunday in a 3-2 win over New Jersey.

Even better, the goal was scored with his team on a man advantage. Tatar was a big trade deadline acquisition for Vegas, proving that the team is looking to win right now. It's promising to see the Czech forward already securing time on the power play, as that should increase his production moving forward.

