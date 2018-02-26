Golden Knights' Tomas Tatar: Traded to Vegas

Tatar joined Vegas in a deal that saw first-, second-, and third-round picks sent to Detroit on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The Golden Knights continue to surprise this season, though it's not for their play on the ice on this occasion. Tatar was acquired for what could be considered a fairly steep price, but he's a player that can help the new franchise in its chase for the Stanley Cup. A three-time 20-goal scorer who's tallied 16 markers through 62 games this campaign, Tatar will offer Vegas scoring depth and flexibility within their top-three forward lines.