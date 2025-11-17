Connelly scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Henderson's 5-2 win over Calgary on Sunday.

Connelly had a leg injury that cost him all of training camp and the first six weeks of the AHL campaign. He's picked up three points over his first two outings for the farm team. Connelly will likely need to get at least a full season of professional hockey under his belt before being a contender for NHL minutes, though a big showing on offense could accelerate that timeline if Vegas' brass is impressed. He's got the talent -- he signed out of college after one season and is a first-round pick (19th overall) from 2024. Connelly could also be an option for Team USA at the World Junior Championship, considering he's only 19 years old.