Connelly scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Connelly tied the contest at 2-2 midway through the third period, converting a breakaway just 81 seconds after Pittsburgh had taken the lead. The rookie has six goals this season and continues to demonstrate promising finishing ability. His involvement in Vegas' middle-six forward group, combined with opportunities on the top power-play unit, gives him intriguing upside in deeper fantasy formats. Furthermore, he's now scored in back-to-back games after a previous five-game goalless drought between Oct. 20 and Oct. 30, and he's also recorded points in four of his last five appearances.