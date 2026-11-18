Connelly notched two assists, six shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Connelly snapped a four-game point drought by setting up both of William Karlsson's tallies. The 20-year-old Connelly has impressed as a rookie this year, earning seven goals, seven assists, 49 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-2 rating over 23 outings. He's seeing middle-six minutes and power-play time on the second unit. Connelly could grow into a larger role as the season progresses, making him a strong stash option in fantasy.