Connelly said Friday that he bulked up and added strength over the summer and hopes to show in camp that he's ready to play in the NHL, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Connelly indicated that he feels stronger and sturdier on the ice, which has allowed him to use his body more and improve the strength of his shot. The 20-year-old hasn't yet made his NHL debut, but he was one of the Golden Knights' Black Aces during last year's postseason and aims to showcase the strides he's made in his 200-foot game ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.