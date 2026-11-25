Connelly scored twice on five shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

This was the first three-point effort of Connelly's NHL career. The 20-year-old rookie has two goals and five assists during his four-game point streak, which is his longest of the season. He's solidifying his place in the top six and should be in consideration for fantasy managers for his offense. He's up to nine goals, 10 assists, 61 shots and a plus-4 rating across 26 appearances.