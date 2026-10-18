Connelly scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Connelly has earned five points over his last five outings. The 20-year-old rookie has picked up three of those points on the power play as he continues to play on the top unit with the man advantage. Through his first 10 NHL games, Connelly has four goals, three assists, 20 shots on net and a minus-1 rating. He probably won't sustain this rate of production all year, but he's definitely getting into the conversation for fantasy.