Connelly scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Connelly logged 11:22 of ice time in his NHL debut. The winger had a strong training camp to earn his place on the big club's opening roster, but he's beginning his career in a third-line role. That's not a terrible spot to be in on a strong team, but Connelly will need to work his way into the top six regularly to have appeal in redraft formats. He logged 49 points in 46 regular-season outings for AHL Henderson in 2025-26, so the offense is there if he gets enough ice time to make use of it.