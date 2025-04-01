Connelly inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Connelly just finished his freshman season with Providence College -- his team recently fell to the University of Denver in the NCAA Tournament. The California native produced four goals and 13 points across 23 outings with the Friars in 2024-25. Connelly was a first-round selection by Vegas in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. According to PuckPedia, his new deal will begin in 2025-26, and the 19-year-old will link up with AHL Henderson on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the campaign.