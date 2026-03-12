Connelly scored twice in AHL Henderson's 7-6 overtime win over Tucson on Wednesday.

Connelly has earned two goals and six assists during his six-game point streak. He's gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 outings. For the season, he's up to 10 goals, 18 assists, 78 shots on net and a minus-5 rating across 29 appearances. The 20-year-old has done well as an AHL rookie, but Vegas won't rush him to the NHL.