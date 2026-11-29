Connelly scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over Montreal.

The rookie winger opened the scoring early in the first period, as he used William Karlsson as a decoy on a 2-on-1 rush before snapping the puck past Jakub Dobes. Connelly has caught fire over the last couple weeks in a top-six role, collecting three goals and nine points in eight games, and the 20-year-old leads all rookies this season with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) through 28 games, one point ahead of Chicago's Roman Kantserov and two ahead of Washington blueliner Cole Hutson.