Connelly scored a goal six shots and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

While Connelly is in the middle six at even strength, he's worked his way up to the first power-play unit. That's where he made noise Saturday, scoring the opening goal and assisting on Mitch Marner's game-winner. Connelly has two goals, two assists, 15 shots on net and a minus-1 rating across six contests to begin his rookie year. His overall usage is still a bit light, but the 20-year-old winger is producing, which should at least put him on the radar in fantasy.