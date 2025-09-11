AHL Henderson head coach Ryan Craig said Thursday that Connelly is considered week-to-week due to a leg injury, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Connelly sustained a leg injury in July during the World Juniors showcase, and he was absent for the start of rookie camp Thursday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but it seems likely that he'll head to the minors once he's considered fully healthy. Connelly was selected by the Golden Knights with the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, and he's slated to join the organization this year after spending last season at Providence College.