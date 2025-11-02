Uronen scored two goals on six shots in AHL Henderson's 6-1 win over Abbotsford on Saturday.

Uronen is up to four goals in five games to begin his rookie year in the AHL. The 20-year-old Finn signed his entry-level deal back in June after being a sixth-round pick of the Golden Knights in 2023. Uronen will need time to develop at the AHL level, but his early scoring touch is a promising sign that he could be a contributor for Vegas within a couple of years, though the big club's win-now posture has kept many prospects in the minors for extended periods of time.