Golden Knights' Tyler Wong: Drops hat trick, four points in franchise debut

Wong picked up a hat trick -- one of the goals was had on the power play -- along with an assist in Sunday's 9-4 exhibition win over the Canucks.

There's nothing like a rookie delivering a hatty in the franchise's first game. He was the first one to get on the board, dropping jaws with a devastating shake-and-bake move near the edge of the crease. Wong collected 109 points (51 goals, 58 assists) in 69 games for WHL Lethbridge last season before latching on with Vegas as an undrafted free agent. Vancouver was playing its second game in as many days and rested most of its regulars, but this debut from Wong and the Golden Knights couldn't have gone any better. Keep an eye on the 21-year-old to see if he manages to break camp.