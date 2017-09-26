Wong was sent to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Wong had a hat trick in a preseason game, but he'll need to prove himself in the AHL before getting a shot with the Golden Knights. Wong collected 109 points (51 goals, 58 assists) in 69 games for WHL Lethbridge last season before latching on with Vegas as an undrafted free agent, so he could get a chance in the NHL before long, as the expansion team is likely to have a roster in flux.