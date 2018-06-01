Golden Knights' Tyler Wong: Signs deal with Vegas
Wong inked a one-year deal with the Golden Knights on Sunday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Wong, who has never made an NHL appearance, played 54 games with AHL Chicago last season, scoring three goals and seven points. At this point, it doesn't seem likely that the 22-year-old will see much, NHL time next season, if any at all.
