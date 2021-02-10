The Golden Knights recalled Goulbourne to the taxi squad Wednesday.

The 27-year-old spent all of last season in the minors, recording just three points in 53 games for AHL Chicago. In two games this season with AHL Henderson, Goulbourne has gone pointless, but has 15 PIM. After Tomas Nosek was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Goulbourne will add depth to the forward group.