Goulbourne signed a two-year contract with the Golden Knights on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The first year of Goulbourne's contract is two way, but it turns into a one-way deal the following season, which suggests the Golden Knights believe he might be ready for a regular NHL role in 2020-21. The 25-year-old winger will, however, almost certainly spend the majority of the upcoming campaign in the minors, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his status.