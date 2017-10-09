Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Apparently not bound for KHL
Despite initial reports, Shipachyov (undisclosed) is not looking to return the Russia, according to general manager George McPhee.
Shipachyov's agent also denied these reports per Darren Dreger of TSN. The 30-year-old was expected to start the season as the top-line center, but was instead sent down to the minors -- although according to Nick Cotsonika of NHL.com, Shipachyov is not currently with his minor-league club as he recovers from an undisclosed ailment. Needless to say, this is a situation that fantasy owners will want to closely monitor moving forward.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Wants to return to KHL•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Will begin season in AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Assigned to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Disappoints in debut•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Debut set for Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...