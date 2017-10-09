Despite initial reports, Shipachyov (undisclosed) is not looking to return the Russia, according to general manager George McPhee.

Shipachyov's agent also denied these reports per Darren Dreger of TSN. The 30-year-old was expected to start the season as the top-line center, but was instead sent down to the minors -- although according to Nick Cotsonika of NHL.com, Shipachyov is not currently with his minor-league club as he recovers from an undisclosed ailment. Needless to say, this is a situation that fantasy owners will want to closely monitor moving forward.