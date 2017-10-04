Play

Shipachyov (undisclosed) was sent to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

This should be a temporary move, as Shipachyov will likely be in the lineup for Friday's opener against Dallas, according to Steve Carp of the Las-Vegas Review Journal. The 30-year-old former KHL star will make his NHL debut this season and likely center a scoring line for the Golden Knights. Fantasy owners shouldn't worry much about this news.

