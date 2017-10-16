Shipachyov tallied what would go on to be the game-winning goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Boston.

The 30-year-old KHL transplant also finished with a plus-2 rating while playing 10:26 Sunday, centering a line with Alex Tuch and Brendan Leipsic on the wings. On Shipachyov's goal, Tuch made a beautiful feed across the crease for the Russian to bury and the play made it seem as though these guys have already developed some solid chemistry, which could be something to look for as the season progresses.