Shipachyov will make his NHL preseason debut Tuesday night against the Avalanche, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The 30-year-old Russian became the second player in Golden Knights history when he signed in early May. A gifted playmaker, Shipachyov's 2016-17 saw him post 26 goals, 50 assists and a sterling plus-33 rating with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL before helping his squad to its second championship in the past three years; he also won the Gagarin Cup in 2015. Based on his supreme offensive skill set, it's well worth queuing him up in fantasy drafts as a possible late-round flier.