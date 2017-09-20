Shipachyov failed to record a point in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win over Colorado.

The Russian star's debut was disappointing, as in addition to failing to get a point, he wasn't able to put a shot on goal and won just 22 percent of his draws. Tuesday was a small sample size so it would be rash to assume that Shipachyov won't have success in 2017-18, but it may point to the player having some growing pains adjusting to the North American game.