Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Eyeing KHL return?
Shipachyov (undisclosed) is allegedly unhappy with his assignment to AHL Chicago and is looking to find a way back to Russia, KHL insider Aivis Kalnins reports.
While this isn't the biggest surprise, it's bad news for Vegas. It seemed odd for Shipachyov not to make the Opening Night roster, and he's clearly not happy with his role in the organization. The 30-year-old forward has apparently set himself a timeline to return to the NHL, otherwise it sounds like he'll consider heading back to his home country and rejoin SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL. This scenario would also allow him to partake in the Olympics.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Apparently not bound for KHL•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Will begin season in AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Assigned to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Disappoints in debut•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Debut set for Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...