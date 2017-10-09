Shipachyov (undisclosed) is allegedly unhappy with his assignment to AHL Chicago and is looking to find a way back to Russia, KHL insider Aivis Kalnins reports.

While this isn't the biggest surprise, it's bad news for Vegas. It seemed odd for Shipachyov not to make the Opening Night roster, and he's clearly not happy with his role in the organization. The 30-year-old forward has apparently set himself a timeline to return to the NHL, otherwise it sounds like he'll consider heading back to his home country and rejoin SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL. This scenario would also allow him to partake in the Olympics.