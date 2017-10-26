The Golden Knights have given Shipachyov's agent permission to talk to other NHL teams regarding a potential trade, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

There was plenty of hype surrounding Shipachyov and his potential in Vegas heading into the 2017-18 campaign, as he was electric in the KHL a season ago, racking up 76 points (26 goals, 50 assists) in 50 games with St. Petersburg SKA. The 30-year-old forward's owners were probably scratching their heads when Shipachyov was assigned to the minors before Opening Night, but they were able to breath a sigh of relief when he was recalled to the big club prior to the Golden Knights' second game of the season. Shipachyov has appeared in three contests since his promotion, potting a single goal while posting a plus-3 rating over that span, but he was pretty clearly outplayed by other forwards on Vegas' roster, which led to his second demotion to the AHL on Tuesday. The Golden Knights signed the Russian pivot to a two-year, $9 million deal this offseason, which could make shipping him to another NHL club a difficult task. If his agent isn't able to find a suitable partner for a trade, Shipachyov could opt to return to Russia and finish the 2017-18 campaign in the KHL.