Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Granted permission to seek trade
The Golden Knights have given Shipachyov's agent permission to talk to other NHL teams regarding a potential trade, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
There was plenty of hype surrounding Shipachyov and his potential in Vegas heading into the 2017-18 campaign, as he was electric in the KHL a season ago, racking up 76 points (26 goals, 50 assists) in 50 games with St. Petersburg SKA. The 30-year-old forward's owners were probably scratching their heads when Shipachyov was assigned to the minors before Opening Night, but they were able to breath a sigh of relief when he was recalled to the big club prior to the Golden Knights' second game of the season. Shipachyov has appeared in three contests since his promotion, potting a single goal while posting a plus-3 rating over that span, but he was pretty clearly outplayed by other forwards on Vegas' roster, which led to his second demotion to the AHL on Tuesday. The Golden Knights signed the Russian pivot to a two-year, $9 million deal this offseason, which could make shipping him to another NHL club a difficult task. If his agent isn't able to find a suitable partner for a trade, Shipachyov could opt to return to Russia and finish the 2017-18 campaign in the KHL.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Sent back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Bags goal in debut•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Tentatively set to debut Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Apparently not bound for KHL•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Eyeing KHL return?•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Will begin season in AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...