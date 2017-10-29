Shipachyov was suspended after leaving AHL Chicago without permission, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

The highly regarded offseason signing has already been sent down to the AHL twice, scored an NHL goal, and has been given permission to seek a trade in addition to his suspension during his short time in North America. Engels also notes in his report that if Shipachyov isn't traded by tomorrow, the player could see his contract terminated, which would make a return to his native Russia quite likely. This is certainly a situation to watch closely.