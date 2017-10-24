Shipachyov was returned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

This could draw the ire of Golden Knights fans, as Shipachyov is one of the most highly skilled offensive players belonging to the expansion franchise. However, Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) is on the verge of returning to action, so a roster spot needed to be relinquished by someone. Vegas has to be careful about how it handles the former KHL superstar, as GM George McPhee has already had to quell rumors that the 30-year-old was interested in returning to his home country.