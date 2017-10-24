Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Sent back to minors
Shipachyov was returned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
This could draw the ire of Golden Knights fans, as Shipachyov is one of the most highly skilled offensive players belonging to the expansion franchise. However, Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) is on the verge of returning to action, so a roster spot needed to be relinquished by someone. Vegas has to be careful about how it handles the former KHL superstar, as GM George McPhee has already had to quell rumors that the 30-year-old was interested in returning to his home country.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Bags goal in debut•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Tentatively set to debut Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Apparently not bound for KHL•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Eyeing KHL return?•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Will begin season in AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Assigned to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...