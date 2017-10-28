Shipachyov is returning home to Vegas to be with family rather than playing out a scheduled game with AHL Chicago on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The plot thickens here, as Shipachyov was granted permission to seek a trade from the expansion club after appearing rather disgruntled by the team placing him at the minor-league level. While this is mere speculation, Shipachyov skipping out in this latest AHL game leads us to believe that a deal could get done soon enough in order for Vegas GM George McPhee to continue focusing on the franchise's ridiculous 8-1-0 start and the players that helped make it happen.