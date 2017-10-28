Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Skips AHL game with Vegas affiliate
Shipachyov is returning home to Vegas to be with family rather than playing out a scheduled game with AHL Chicago on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The plot thickens here, as Shipachyov was granted permission to seek a trade from the expansion club after appearing rather disgruntled by the team placing him at the minor-league level. While this is mere speculation, Shipachyov skipping out in this latest AHL game leads us to believe that a deal could get done soon enough in order for Vegas GM George McPhee to continue focusing on the franchise's ridiculous 8-1-0 start and the players that helped make it happen.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Granted permission to seek trade•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Sent back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Bags goal in debut•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Tentatively set to debut Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Apparently not bound for KHL•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Eyeing KHL return?•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...