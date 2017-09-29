Shipachyov was in a non-contact jersey at practice Friday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Shipachyov figures to be the Golden Knights' first-line center once he is healthy, which fantasy owners will no doubt be hoping in Opening Night against Dallas. The 30-year-old has spent his entire professional career playing in Russia and could take some time adjusting to the North American style of play and smaller ice sheets.