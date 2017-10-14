Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Tentatively set to debut Sunday
Shipachyov is expected to make his NHL debut Sunday versus the visiting Bruins, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Rumors had surfaced that the prolific Russian playmaker was unhappy with his beginning the season in the AHL and was looking into the possibility of returning to the KHL, but Golden Knights GM George McPhee disputed such a notion. However, we wonder how long it would've taken the expansion club to call him up had Erik Haula (undisclosed) not been sent to injured reserve Saturday. Regardless, it's worth giving the 30-year-old a speculative look in all fantasy formats. He has plenty of experience with SKA St. Petersburg in his native country, including a 2016-17 campaign that included 26 goals, 50 assists and a plus-33 rating over 50 regular-season games, and another 19 points in 17 playoff contests en route to his second championship in the past three years.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Apparently not bound for KHL•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Eyeing KHL return?•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Will begin season in AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Assigned to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Disappoints in debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...