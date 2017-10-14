Shipachyov is expected to make his NHL debut Sunday versus the visiting Bruins, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Rumors had surfaced that the prolific Russian playmaker was unhappy with his beginning the season in the AHL and was looking into the possibility of returning to the KHL, but Golden Knights GM George McPhee disputed such a notion. However, we wonder how long it would've taken the expansion club to call him up had Erik Haula (undisclosed) not been sent to injured reserve Saturday. Regardless, it's worth giving the 30-year-old a speculative look in all fantasy formats. He has plenty of experience with SKA St. Petersburg in his native country, including a 2016-17 campaign that included 26 goals, 50 assists and a plus-33 rating over 50 regular-season games, and another 19 points in 17 playoff contests en route to his second championship in the past three years.