Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Wants to return to KHL
Shipachyov is unhappy with his assignment to AHL Chicago and is looking to find a way back to Russia, KHL insider Aivis Kalnins reports.
While this isn't the biggest surprise, it's bad news for Vegas. It seemed odd for Shipachyov not to make the Opening Night roster, and he's clearly not happy with his role in the organization. The 30-year-old forward has apparently set himself a timeline to return to the NHL, otherwise he'll head back to his home county and rejoin SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL.
