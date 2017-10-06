Golden Knights' Vadim Shipachyov: Will begin season in AHL
Shipachyov was left off of Vegas' Opening Night roster and will start the year with AHL Chicago, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.
This move certainly comes as a surprise, as the former KHL star was once thought to be centering the Golden Knights' first line. The 30-year-old was wearing a non-contact jersey in practice just last week, so it's possible that this roster designation is injury-related. Shipachyov was among KHL scoring leaders last season with 76 points in 50 games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...