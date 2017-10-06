Shipachyov was left off of Vegas' Opening Night roster and will start the year with AHL Chicago, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

This move certainly comes as a surprise, as the former KHL star was once thought to be centering the Golden Knights' first line. The 30-year-old was wearing a non-contact jersey in practice just last week, so it's possible that this roster designation is injury-related. Shipachyov was among KHL scoring leaders last season with 76 points in 50 games.