Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Expected to join team soon
Coach Gerard Gallant told reporters there's a good chance Zykov will arrive in Vegas on Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
If Zykov does in fact join his new club Wednesday, he could make his Golden Knights debut as soon as Friday against Anaheim. The Russian winger, who was waived by the Hurricanes and Oilers before being claimed by Vegas, has notched three assists in 18 NHL appearances this campaign.
