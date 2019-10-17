Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Hit with 20-game suspension
Zykov has been suspended 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Zykov's suspension won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched seven points in 35 games over the past two campaigns, but it will definitely test the Golden Knight's depth up front, as he's been a fixture in the team's bottom six thus far this season. The 24-year-old Russian will be eligible to rejoin the lineup on Nov. 29 against Arizona.
-
