Zykov scored a power-play goal and registered five shots on goal in a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Sunday.

Zykov picked up his first goal of the year midway through the first period, scoring what was also the first power-play goal of his NHL career. A bottom-six role player for the Golden Knights, Zykov has just three points in 11 games this season and 16 points in 51 NHL games.