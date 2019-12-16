Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Nets first goal of 2019-20
Zykov scored a power-play goal and registered five shots on goal in a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Sunday.
Zykov picked up his first goal of the year midway through the first period, scoring what was also the first power-play goal of his NHL career. A bottom-six role player for the Golden Knights, Zykov has just three points in 11 games this season and 16 points in 51 NHL games.
