Zykov has been placed on waivers by the Golden Knights to be sent down to the AHL, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Zykov's 20-game suspension for using PEDs is coming to a close, but the team has opted to send him down rather than reintegrate him into the lineup. The 24-year-old Russian will likely clear waivers, as his 15 points through 47 career NHL games are nothing to write home about.