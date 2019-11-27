Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: On waivers with suspension ending
Zykov has been placed on waivers by the Golden Knights to be sent down to the AHL, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Zykov's 20-game suspension for using PEDs is coming to a close, but the team has opted to send him down rather than reintegrate him into the lineup. The 24-year-old Russian will likely clear waivers, as his 15 points through 47 career NHL games are nothing to write home about.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Hit with 20-game suspension•
-
Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Picks up helper•
-
Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Brushes twine in win•
-
Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Scores in season finale•
-
Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Sent to bench Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Scores first goal of 2018-19•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.