Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov: Picks up helper
Zykov supplied an assist and three shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Zykov earned his first point of the year with the secondary assist on William Carrier's opening goal 5:01 into the game. Zykov has only appeared in 42 NHL games, with 14 points to his credit over parts of four seasons. The Russian winger is currently enjoying third-line usage while Alex Tuch (undisclosed) is out of action.
